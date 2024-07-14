Costco's Taiwan Food Court Has A Chili Cheese Dish We'd Travel For
For many residents in the U.S., Costco fulfills a range of shopping needs. Whether it's purchasing electronics, a bottle of the popular Kirkland liquors, or simply some delicious produce, the store serves customers at over 500 locations across the U.S. However, some may be surprised to hear that the beloved retailer has over 200 locations abroad, across 14 countries and four continents.
In fact, every regional outpost has unique offerings, both on the shelves, and in the always-buzzing food court, too. And for one of the best Costco food court selections, you'll need to visit the island nation of Taiwan. Here, the retailer has several tasty and unique dishes on offer, including the island's beloved mango shaved ice, as well as seafood bakes, and a recently debuted dish that's turning heads on Reddit — chili cheese fries.
Despite the fact this food is such a classic American creation, its presence at Costco is unique to Taiwan. This rendition is done right, with waffle cut, skin-on spuds sliced thick, and covered by flavorful chili with a touch of heat. Throw in a cost of 89 TWD, or about $2.75, and it's a food court option that'd be more than welcomed in the U.S., too.
Taiwanese Costcos are regarded as some of the world's best
In Taiwan, Costco is a big presence; this compact country of just under 23.5 million packs in 14 locations. And at least one of these locations frequently makes the list of top 10 busiest Costcos globally. So, whatever's offered at Taiwanese Costco is hardly a small-scale launch, but instead offered to quite a large quantity of shoppers.
The store may have a famed warehouse setting, but the brand works to avoid a factory-like homogeneity across their locations. Instead, they provide unique twists with local customers in mind. It's the reason Costco sells its rotisserie chicken in Taiwan in a traditional way, with the head intact. And it's also an outlet for American goods, like the iconic hot dog, or even a California avocado, which can be harder to find in Taiwan.
The way the Taiwanese retailers blend such offerings — all in an especially clean and efficient manner — makes many note the island's Costcos are some of the best worldwide. And their food court is gaining special attention. Reddit users remark the island's offerings are better than in the U.S., with improved selection and prices. For example, Costco's food courts in Taiwan also offer fried chicken, which is unavailable in the U.S. Furthermore, food vloggers are impressed by the quality of the food, too. So this chili cheese dish is hardly a one-off hit, but instead an example of a business model successfully transferred abroad.