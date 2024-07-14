Costco's Taiwan Food Court Has A Chili Cheese Dish We'd Travel For

For many residents in the U.S., Costco fulfills a range of shopping needs. Whether it's purchasing electronics, a bottle of the popular Kirkland liquors, or simply some delicious produce, the store serves customers at over 500 locations across the U.S. However, some may be surprised to hear that the beloved retailer has over 200 locations abroad, across 14 countries and four continents.

In fact, every regional outpost has unique offerings, both on the shelves, and in the always-buzzing food court, too. And for one of the best Costco food court selections, you'll need to visit the island nation of Taiwan. Here, the retailer has several tasty and unique dishes on offer, including the island's beloved mango shaved ice, as well as seafood bakes, and a recently debuted dish that's turning heads on Reddit — chili cheese fries.

Despite the fact this food is such a classic American creation, its presence at Costco is unique to Taiwan. This rendition is done right, with waffle cut, skin-on spuds sliced thick, and covered by flavorful chili with a touch of heat. Throw in a cost of 89 TWD, or about $2.75, and it's a food court option that'd be more than welcomed in the U.S., too.