The Traditional Way Costco Sells Its Rotisserie Chicken In Taiwan

While most consumers associate Costco with the U.S., the beloved bulk retailer is actually found worldwide. In addition to North American neighbors Canada and Mexico, the brand has a presence in Europe, Asia, and Oceania. And 14 of their Asian locations are found on the island nation of Taiwan.

What's sold at stores is regional, with both country-specific products and offerings like fried chicken exclusive to Taiwanese food courts. You'll also find commonalities, like Costco's really good rotisserie chicken, which is available in Taiwan, too — however with one unique attribute.

On the island, the whole chicken includes the head, as is customary in the region. As noted on a Reddit thread, the inclusion signifies the birds are fresh. Additionally, a complete chicken carries symbolic significance in Chinese culture and is commonly served during Lunar New Year Feasts. So by selling the bird whole, Costco caters both to local tastes and traditions — a considerate regional choice.