The Reason Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Is So Good Simply Comes Down To Salt

A post on the r/Costco subreddit inquired if anyone was experiencing a chemical or soapy taste from the rotisserie chicken after a change in recipe. The thread, which amassed over 200 comments, had a wide array of responses. The answer behind why some customers experience this soapy taste might stem from the salt solution. The solution has quite a list of ingredients, one of which is sodium phosphate, which may be the culprit as to why some people have this reaction.

Before you swear off buying a Costco rotisserie chicken ever again, just know that they are still perfectly safe to eat. Phosphate is a common preservative used to keep the meat from drying out. This additive is FDA-approved and should typically be invisible to the tastebuds. However, it sticks out in a bad way to some people who may be phosphate-sensitive, and some chickens might have more phosphate packed within them than others. A good way to think about it is like the cilantro gene. Some people taste soap when they eat cilantro thanks to genetics; people who get the off-putting flavor from phosphate are in the same boat.