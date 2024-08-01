Costco South Korea Sells Traditional Twists On Your Food Court Favorites

Bulgogi, a Korean essential, is thin-sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, onion, and sugar or honey. It is then grilled and usually served with stir fry, but putting it on top of pizza is a delicious and unique twist on the American Costco food court item. This bulgogi pizza is most similar to the formerly available American combo pizza that was discontinued during the pandemic, which had mushrooms, onions, and peppers in addition to the meat.

Since this barbecued beef is so popular, it also once had a place in South Korea's version of the American chicken bake, the bulgogi bake. However, a switch was made and it is now a pork bake, with marinated bulgogi pork and scallions wrapped in a cheesy, calzone-like bread. Along with these Korean-American combination items, the Costco food courts in South Korea also serve bubble tea, sweet pumpkin soup, abalone porridge, chicken teriyaki, and most recently, they've added tteokbokki, a spicy rice cake which is a very popular Korean street food.

Seemingly, going to the Costco food courts in South Korea is an even more intriguing event than going to the ones in America. But if you can't make it there, you can always make bulgogi or spicy tteokbokki at home to try and recreate these food court delights.