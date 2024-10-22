The Chinese Costco Food Court Item US Shoppers Are Demanding In The States

There's one thing missing from Costco food courts in the U.S.: spicy fried chicken. American customers were outraged to find that six-piece spicy fried chicken buckets are retailing for just $7.72 in Shenzhen, China. Those attending the Chinese branch have raved about its juicy meat and perfect spice level.

Interestingly, it isn't just China that offers these buckets; customers in Taiwan have also shared clips of the envy-inspiring food court item, which is priced at around $3. Canadian branches used to stock spicy fried chicken buckets, too, sadly pausing production indefinitely around 2022. And Japan has a similar variation, selling buckets of chicken sticks. For U.S. customers, it's baffling that Costco is not matching the menus and retailing the same item.

These Costco chicken buckets seem popular in the countries that do sell them, so we can't help wondering where Costco would have landed on our scale of fast food chicken wings, ranked worst to best.