Iceland's One And Only Costco Has Food Court Treats We'd Travel For

Looking at what's alike and what's different between the Costco food court menus in Iceland and the United States, one key consideration is prices. Part of the magic of a Costco food court meal here in the States is its thrifty appeal. Does that apply in Iceland's lone location too?

The Icelandic currency is the króna. Looking at items that both the Icelandic and American Costcos have, a smaller pizza in Iceland is 500 króna, and a larger take-home pie is 2,500 — about $3.50 and $17.90, respectively. That's a bit different than an American Costco, where one slice will run you $1.99 and a whole 18-inch pie costs $9.95. The Mexican bake is 999 króna, which is $7.15 in USD, compared to the U.S. Costco's chicken bake at $3.99. Perhaps the best deal is a hot dog and soda combination at 299 króna, or $2.13; it's not even a dollar more than the American combo's $1.50 price.

It's important to keep Iceland's prices in perspective. In general, Iceland is a more expensive country due to a few different political, geographic, and economic factors. Even with that in mind, we'd love to take a trip to catch the glorious natural sights in Iceland, and maybe grab a Costco gelato or Mexican bake.