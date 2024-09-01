The Okonomiyaki Pizza You Can Find At Costco In China

Peeking at the different items available at food courts in Costco locations around the world is fascinating. Grabbing lunch while running errands in your local Costco is this relatable experience that bonds shoppers across the globe, but we can learn about various preferences through the ways some of these lunches differ. We know the singular Costco in Iceland has some unique dishes, for example, and that some of the ways the Costco food courts in Japan and the United States differ include bulgogi bakes and Hokkaido soft ice cream. Lately, the Costco item that has our interest piqued — and mouths watering — is okonomiyaki pizza in China and Taiwan.

Okonomiyaki is a Japanese dish, but it's also popular in China and other Asian countries — some even think its history might extend back to China, but as with many food items that have been around in some form for centuries, the exact origins are murky. It is a savory pancake with some flexibility on ingredients — the name literally implies this, as "okonomi" means "whatever you like" and "yaki" is "grill" in Japanese." It varies a bit depending on where you are in Japan, but it's always a flour pancake with toppings that tend to include green onions, cabbage, a meat or seafood item or both, and mayonnaise. There might be additional sauces, tempura flakes, bonito flakes, seaweed, and eggs. You get a crisp yet fluffy pancake with umami, salty brine, bright greens, and creamy mayo.