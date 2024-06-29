Sorry, But This Fan-Favorite Costco Food Court Item Is Actually Its Worst

Tasting Table ranked cheese pizza as the worst item in Costco's food court. Allow us to explain our decision. We're all about Costco food court hacks (we've even got a killer one specifically for the pizza), but the bulk grocery store's cheese pizza slice is beyond rescue.

At $1.99 per massive slice, it definitely flexes appeal as a reliable utility pizza. Costco's pizza-oven-slash-robot can bang out a full 18-inch pie in six minutes. The grocery chain's proprietary pizza-making machine spreads an even layer of sauce across a smooth, uniform disc of pre-risen dough, topped with a uniform layer of cheese that has been pre-weighed to ensure total consistency. Although, no one is criticizing Costco's food court cheese pizza for its inconsistency. It's the same every time, and it isn't all that great. There is no "Maybe I'll swing by the food court and see if the pizza looks good today." Customers can know what to expect, and they should keep their expectations low.

If you ask us, Costco's Kirkland brand frozen cheese pizza is leagues above the "fresh" slice under the warming lamp in the food court. Its Detroit-style deep-dish frozen pizza has even accrued a cult following. At least with the frozen pizza, you can use it as a base for loading up with other flavorful toppings, cheeses, and more sauce. With the food court slice, any retroactive additions are just going to further weigh that greasy, soggy bad boy down (and, probably, slide right off).