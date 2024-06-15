We Can't Leave Costco Without Stopping For This Food Court Item

Some loyal Costco patrons might argue that the best part about the warehouse retailer, other than the solid deals on bulk items, is its food court. A stop by the food court on the way out from a long shopping trip is an affordable way to satisfy your hunger before you go to unload the large boxes and bags of groceries. There are only a few select items to choose from, so Tasting Table took the time to rank every Costco food court item — and you might be surprised to learn that our favorite snack isn't the bargain hot dog that the CEO promises won't get a price hike.

From the menu, the top-rated item is the chicken bake. It took the number one spot for a few reasons, like the delicious combination of rotisserie chicken and cheesy sauce. Our reviewer refers to it as a "gourmet hot pocket." I have to agree with my fellow writer because it's also my go-to order at my local Costco food court — packed with a rich, comforting flavor that makes for an effortless meal. Plus, as our ranking points out, it only costs $3.99, which is a steal for how large and flavorful it is considering it's from the food court, after all.