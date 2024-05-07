Why Costco's Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza Has A Cult Following

Costco's Detroit-style deep dish pizza is giving takeout a run for its money, and it has so far amassed a cult following that lavishes praise on this budget-friendly treat. Sure, it's not a restaurant masterpiece or homemade Detroit-style deep dish pizza, but given its positive reviews, it might as well be. The dish scores so high for flavor and convenience that any faults found are mere nitpicks.

Fans love it not just because it's the best thing to grace their taste buds, but because the pizza comes so close to the real Detroit dish. Ask anyone what makes Detroit-style pizza so unique and they'll say it's the square shape, airy crust, killer crunch, and cheese that generously oozes across its borders. Ask a fan about the Costco version, and they might say the same (with minor differences, of course).

Given that it's frozen and mass-produced, Costco's Motor City pizza lacks the personal touch of Buddy's or Loui's, but followers are most understanding of this fact. Despite this, one Redditor went as far as to argue that it's "better than 50% of the pizza you've had from restaurants." A bit excessive? Maybe. But there's no downplaying the deep dish pizza's bright tomato bite that tastes like it's been stewed for hours to extract deep flavors.