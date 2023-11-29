For The Best Detroit-Style Pizza, Crank Your Oven As High As Possible

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food, and the best part might just be that there are countless ways to customize it, from the toppings to the sauce to the cheese — and, of course, the ever-important crust. When it comes to that crust, thick Chicago-style deep dish and thin New York-style are often front of mind. But if you're interested in switching things up for your next pie, consider looking to the north at the sleeping giant from Michigan: Detroit-style pizza.

Characterized by its rectangular shape, square slices, and Wisconsin brick cheese that's baked to dark, crispy perfection, Detroit-style pizza is a game-changing pie. It shares the classic components of a traditional pizza but stands out because of its unique preparation. And if you want to make a Detroit-style pizza the right way, it's essential that your oven can handle extremely high baking temperatures.

Without a hot enough oven, you won't be able to achieve the signature crispy edges that define this delicious pie. The high temperatures get the crust perfectly brown in a quick cook time, keeping your crust airy but not dry. Thankfully, the process isn't complicated, but you might need to budget some extra time for your oven to heat up to its highest setting.