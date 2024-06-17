We Tried It, And Yes: Costco's Food Court Cookie Is Really Worth The Hype

Costco is a one-stop shop for many of your everyday needs. In a single visit, I can supply my barbecue with food, a grill, plates and utensils, and a lawn chair to sit in. Beyond the endless aisles of budget bulk-buys, members sometimes visit Costco with no intention of shopping, but only to grab lunch from its popular food court.

Over the years, it's become one of the best cafeteria-style food halls of any major retailer. There's always a long line there and for good reason — it's cheap and the food is pretty tasty. Costco's food court items have attracted a following thank to menu staples like a low-priced hot dog. It's so popular that Costco recently had to crack down to keep non-members from taking advantage.

Along with classics like pizza and hot dogs, Costco's food court menu does include a few sweet items. For a long time its most popular treat was a churro, but the chocolate chunk cookie emerged as its replacement in early 2024. The dessert menu change garnered a lot of attention, leading to the new chocolate chunk cookie becoming a buzzed about option for Costco's food court. There's been a viral storm surrounding it that I couldn't help but get swept up in, so, I decided to stop by my local Costco to give it a taste.