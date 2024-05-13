How To Transform The Costco Food Court Cookie Before You Even Leave The Store

If you're a member of the Costco fan club, you know the drill: Work up an appetite browsing the vast warehouse, then hit the epic food court to get your fill of munchies. From its famous hot dog to its hearty chicken bake, the big-box retailer offers a slew of signature bites shoppers have been salivating over for years. But it hasn't taken long for the newest edition to its menu to make its way up the ranks of the absolute best Costco food court items. We are, of course, talking about the jumbo double chocolate chunk cookie that's taken Costco food courts (and social media) by storm.

Hailed as being thick, chewy, and perfectly gooey, the baked good is an undeniable must-try on its own. But if you're looking for an easy way to take it from "wow" to "KAPOW," you're in luck. Tasting Table's very own Costco connoisseurs have come up with a simple food court hack that transforms the classic chocolate chip cookie into a truly decadent dessert sure to satisfy your sweet tooth: Just turn it into an ice cream sandwich!

All you need are two cookies and a small order of Costco's beloved Kirkland Signature soft serve ice cream in the flavor of your choice. To build your sandwich, simply scoop some soft serve between the two cookies, press it all together, and voila. You'll have a rich, nostalgic treat that'll take you back to those summer days chasing after the ice cream truck.