How To Transform The Costco Food Court Cookie Before You Even Leave The Store
If you're a member of the Costco fan club, you know the drill: Work up an appetite browsing the vast warehouse, then hit the epic food court to get your fill of munchies. From its famous hot dog to its hearty chicken bake, the big-box retailer offers a slew of signature bites shoppers have been salivating over for years. But it hasn't taken long for the newest edition to its menu to make its way up the ranks of the absolute best Costco food court items. We are, of course, talking about the jumbo double chocolate chunk cookie that's taken Costco food courts (and social media) by storm.
Hailed as being thick, chewy, and perfectly gooey, the baked good is an undeniable must-try on its own. But if you're looking for an easy way to take it from "wow" to "KAPOW," you're in luck. Tasting Table's very own Costco connoisseurs have come up with a simple food court hack that transforms the classic chocolate chip cookie into a truly decadent dessert sure to satisfy your sweet tooth: Just turn it into an ice cream sandwich!
All you need are two cookies and a small order of Costco's beloved Kirkland Signature soft serve ice cream in the flavor of your choice. To build your sandwich, simply scoop some soft serve between the two cookies, press it all together, and voila. You'll have a rich, nostalgic treat that'll take you back to those summer days chasing after the ice cream truck.
The Costco cookies have become an instant classic
Following Reddit rumors of their arrival, the new double chocolate chunk cookies started rolling out at Costco food courts in January 2024. Although some consumers have bemoaned the fact that the cookies have replaced the fan-favorite Costco churros (for now, at least), plenty of others are all in on the yummy baked goods, which are as big as a hand and, arguably, as tasty as the ones grandma used to make.
Despite some speculation of quality-control issues in high-altitude areas, along with the fact that they are on the pricier end of the food court menu (coming in at $2.49 each, compared to staples like the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo), the hefty treats seem to have become an instant classic among the retailer's regulars and social media users alike. They've gone mega-viral on TikTok, racking up millions of views on the platform since their release. One video, posted by creator Natalie Ludwig (aka @eatsbynat) has garnered more than 6.3 million views since it was shared in early January. In it, Ludwig raves over the cookie's massive size and yummy taste, and adds that she appreciates that they are served warm, ensuring a delectably gooey, chocolatey bite. In our opinion, the melt-in-your mouth chocolate chips and warmth of the dough makes them even better suited for pairing with the cold creaminess of soft serve — just consider it cookies a la mode to-go!