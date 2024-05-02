Missing Costco Churros? There's A New Frozen Item That Could Fill The Void

If you were among those recently impacted by the devastating news that the Costco food courts are getting rid of the iconic churro in favor of a new, giant chocolate chip cookie, you're not alone. Costco has been quietly removing the churro from its food court menu for a few months now. The churro, which went for around $1.50, had been a food court staple for decades. But before you begin mourning too hard, Costco is carrying a new frozen item that might just fill the churro-sized hole in your heart.

The stuffed churro bites from La Vie retail for $12.99 and give you the enjoyment of a fresh, hot churro at home. While it isn't an exact replica of the original Costco churro, these churro bites are just as delicious. A bonus of these bite-sized treats is that stuffed in the center of each churro is a decadent chocolate and hazelnut filling or a delicate Bavarian cream filling.