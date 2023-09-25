Eating Churros Is A Different Experience In Spain

If you love street fairs and snacks, chances are you've enjoyed a sugary, crispy, fried churro. In North America, churros are typically rolled in cinnamon-laced sugar, and might even be filled with pastry cream or sweet chocolate sauce. But when traveling around Spain, you'll encounter a very different churro with no sugary exterior, which is the original version of our indulgent delicacy. The dough may be shaped in coils, loops, or short sticks, served at street stands or cafés, and known by different regional names — all featuring the same delicious fried dough.

In Spain, there are restaurants devoted to serving churros, which are designed to be dipped into thick drinking chocolate or milky coffee for breakfast, along with street stalls serving up fresh churros to whisk home to share. Spaniards love their churros as much as North Americans do, and love to snack on them at street fairs and markets as well as restaurants. Although they might not be the churro you are familiar with, you'll fall in love with traditional Spanish churros!