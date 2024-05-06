The Freebie Costco Shoppers In China Can Enjoy Before The Store Opens

Did you know that in China, Costco shoppers can enjoy a freebie or two for breakfast even before the store opens? From 8:30 am to 9:30 am every morning, an hour before opening time, Costco shoppers can line up, grab a paper plate, and get leftover pastries from the day before.

Pastries include dinner rolls, marbled bread, and croissants (one of Coscto's most popular bakery treats), but it does not appear to include sugared orange rolls. According to TikTok user Dr.Candise, Costco shoppers in China can enjoy delicious unlimited cornsilk tea and juice with their freebie pastries, but not unlimited rounds of pastries.

Still, this is a good effort on Costco's part to reduce food waste in China. According to the Institute of Geographic and National Resources Research and the World Wide Fund for Nature, via Earth.org, nearly 40 million tons of food go to waste annually in China, which is enough to feed an average of 40 million people. In the U.S., as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes, about 60 million tons of food go to waste, and over 44 million people face food insecurity yearly, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Costco works with Feeding America and World Vision, two non-profit organizations in America, to donate and recycle leftover food.