Luxurious Ways To Dress Up Costco's Sugared Orange Rolls

If you're a fan of Costco, then you may have heard about the store's latest pastry: sugared orange rolls. The new treat features sweet, croissant-like bread flavored with orange zest, cinnamon, and sugar to make for one delicious morning bun. You can get a box of nine orange rolls for the price of $8.99 — less than a dollar per roll — so it's definitely worth trying out if you think you'll like it.

According to Costco fans on social media who have given the sugared orange rolls a try, the treat is sweet and delicious, with the orange flavor being more on the subtle side. So, if you were worried about the orange being overpowering, there's no need to fret. Further, fans all agree that the orange rolls taste best after they've been heated up. To get the pastries nice and warm, you can heat them up in the oven for five to seven minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or in the microwave for about 30 seconds.

Costco's sugared orange rolls are perfect for a breakfast treat and will work as a delicious complement to your morning coffee. However, once you've tried them on their own, you may be wondering what to do with the rest of the box. Luckily, there are quite a few creative and luxurious ways to dress up these tasty sugared orange rolls.