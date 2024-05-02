Luxurious Ways To Dress Up Costco's Sugared Orange Rolls
If you're a fan of Costco, then you may have heard about the store's latest pastry: sugared orange rolls. The new treat features sweet, croissant-like bread flavored with orange zest, cinnamon, and sugar to make for one delicious morning bun. You can get a box of nine orange rolls for the price of $8.99 — less than a dollar per roll — so it's definitely worth trying out if you think you'll like it.
According to Costco fans on social media who have given the sugared orange rolls a try, the treat is sweet and delicious, with the orange flavor being more on the subtle side. So, if you were worried about the orange being overpowering, there's no need to fret. Further, fans all agree that the orange rolls taste best after they've been heated up. To get the pastries nice and warm, you can heat them up in the oven for five to seven minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or in the microwave for about 30 seconds.
Costco's sugared orange rolls are perfect for a breakfast treat and will work as a delicious complement to your morning coffee. However, once you've tried them on their own, you may be wondering what to do with the rest of the box. Luckily, there are quite a few creative and luxurious ways to dress up these tasty sugared orange rolls.
Pair the orange roll with the perfect spread
If the sugared orange roll isn't quite orange-y enough for you, then you may want to reach for an orange jam or orange marmalade to spread over the top of the roll. However, while taking the orange flavor to the next level is certainly a good option, you shouldn't be afraid to choose a spread with a different flavor to pair with it, especially since the orange flavor in the rolls isn't overwhelming.
A simple strawberry jam would make for a tasty combination. You could also reach for a more unique type, such as cranberry chia jam, to spread on the rolls. After all, our cranberry orange muffins are proof that the two flavors make for a delicious pairing. If you don't want to add any extra fruit flavor, then a simple chocolate spread or Nutella would also taste delicious. Or, if you loved enjoying your orange roll with your morning cup of coffee, then you may want to consider spreading a nice helping of coffee butter over the top of the roll.
On the other hand, you may be craving an orange roll that is a little closer to an orange-flavored cinnamon roll. Luckily, there are some options to make this treat a bit sweeter and more like the beloved treat. You can either spread a classic cream cheese frosting over the top or borrow the simple glaze from our homemade cinnamon rolls recipe, depending on what kind of sweetness you're in the mood for.
Use the sugared orange rolls to make French toast
French toast is already one of the best sweet breakfasts out there, but it can be even better if you reach for an unexpected choice for the bread. In this case, we suggest using the sugared orange rolls for a delicious upgrade. After all, cinnamon is no stranger to French toast. And by using the sugared orange rolls, you'll bring in plenty of that cinnamon that is so essential to French toast while also giving the dish a unique spin with the bright zestiness from the orange. Plus, the sugar on the rolls will just make this saccharine breakfast even sweeter.
To make this happen, you'll want to slice the orange rolls in half — horizontally down the middle — to make thinner slices. From there, simply follow your favorite French toast recipe as normal. If you're in need of a recipe, you can use Tasting Table's milk bread French toast recipe, or, for a non-milk option, this easy dairy-free French toast recipe.
Finally, top off the orange roll French toast with maple syrup, your choice of fresh fruit, or whipped cream — or a combination of all three. You can also use the sugared orange rolls for a non-traditional French toast dish, such as a strawberries and cream French toast bake. Or, you could make the ultimate sweet breakfast by using the orange rolls to make French toast waffles.
Warm up the orange rolls and serve them with ice cream
Ice cream pairs incredibly well with something warm, whether it's a fresh-out-of-the-oven slice of pie or a melty brownie — and the sugared orange roll will make just as delicious of a companion. To serve, you can tear the warmed-up orange rolls into small pieces to make it easy to get a bite complete with both ice cream and orange roll. Or, you could place a scoop of ice cream right on top of the sugared roll.
Next, it comes time to pick what type of ice cream you want to pair the orange rolls with. One of the best choices is easily chocolate, as orange and chocolate are frequently paired together for tasty desserts. Additionally, you can't go wrong with vanilla — it complements just about everything, including these sugared orange rolls. Meanwhile, if you want to amp up the orange flavor, you can pair the rolls with an orange sherbet.
While all of these simple flavors will make for delicious options, don't be afraid to try the rolls with ice cream flavors that are a little more complex, too. How about pairing the orange rolls with homemade vanilla dulce de leche or no-churn pomegranate ice cream?
Transform the sugared orange rolls into bread pudding
Tasting Table has a recipe for cinnamon roll bread pudding that combines, you guessed it, cinnamon rolls and bread pudding to make the ultimate, cinnamon-y dessert. Why not take it a step further and use the sugared orange rolls in place of the regular cinnamon rolls? Not only will it taste delicious — the orange's zestiness will brighten up the richness of the bread pudding — but it also saves a little bit of time.
The recipe, as is, requires the canned cinnamon rolls to be baked before they can be transformed into bread pudding, but the sugared orange rolls are already ready to go. To prepare the orange rolls, all you need to do is chop them up into bite-sized pieces and follow the recipe from there.
The recipe uses the icing that comes in the canned cinnamon roll package, which you won't have when you use the orange rolls, so you'll have to substitute that. As mentioned above, you can use the glaze from the homemade cinnamon rolls recipe or whip up a batch of easy royal icing. Whether you have it in the morning for a sweet breakfast or save it for dessert, the orange-infused bread pudding is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Use the orange rolls for a breakfast sandwich
Many Costco fans have used the regular morning buns to make breakfast sandwiches in order to craft the perfect combination of sweet and savory. If you're intrigued by the idea of combining sweet and savory into one dish, the idea will work just as well with the sugared orange rolls. Seeing as orange juice is one of the most common drinks to enjoy in the morning, this idea will be similar to enjoying a fresh glass along with your savory breakfast plate.
To start with, you can always keep it simple with a fried egg and bacon in between two orange rolls. For a more complex recipe, you can replace the buns in Tasting Table's pesto prosciutto breakfast sandwich — this recipe calls for brioche, which is subtly sweet, so you know that this sandwich works with some sweetness. Another idea for fillings is scrambled eggs paired with chicken maple sausage, the latter of which will bring in a little more sweetness to complement the sweet orange rolls.
Or, if you don't like the idea of combining sweet and savory, you can make a breakfast sandwich that is just sweet, such as a filling composed of ricotta, strawberries, and a drizzle of honey. Another sweet combination idea is peanut butter (or your favorite nut or seed butter) and slices of banana, also with a drizzle of honey.