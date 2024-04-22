Strawberries And Cream French Toast Bake Recipe

French toast is the type of fancy brunch food that makes us dream of breakfasts in bed, luxuriously pouring syrup over stacks of golden, fluffy bread covered in powdered sugar. Instead of stacks of crispy brioche, though, the reality of French toast usually looks like stacks of dishes in the sink, because French toast doesn't exactly just appear bedside (unless you're in a fancy hotel or have a chef-y spouse). French toast is a labor of love, requiring perfectly stale bread, a sugary egg wash, a sturdy frying pan, and plenty of patience. You could make things a little faster with something handy like the air fryer, but if you don't have one of those, give the oven a try instead.

In our recipe for strawberries and cream French toast, developer Michelle McGlinn turns what is usually a time-consuming breakfast into an easy one with the help of a casserole dish, which delivers perfectly custardy, crisp-on-top French toast with half the hands-on work. Instead of frying slices individually, this method makes the French toast into one casserole, also allowing for additions like whipped mascarpone and jammy strawberries. The combination of sweet strawberries and fluffy cream is perfect for springtime holidays like Mother's Day and Easter; just add blueberries and you have red, white, and blue for the Fourth of July, too. It's the best breakfast for lazy mornings — and don't worry, it's still just as luxurious, too.