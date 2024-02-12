The Quick Tip For Making French Toast On A Busy Morning
French toast is easily one of the best breakfast options out there for those who enjoy something on the sweeter side in the morning — it's rich, saccharine, cinnamony, and is one of the best uses for a drizzle of delicious maple syrup. However, it does require a lot of attention; you have to stand next to the stove the whole time the slices are cooking so you're ready to flip them. If you're making a bigger batch, this can take up quite a lot of your time in the morning.
Well, as it turns out, there's an easy way around the attention-consuming nature of French toast: Use the air fryer. The air fryer will cook each slice of French toast perfectly and evenly — with way less work. The only thing you need to do is prep: Make the egg mixture and dip the bread slices into the mixture for the coating. Once you've done that, you simply pop the slices into an air fryer that has been lined with parchment paper or sprayed with non-stick cooking spray for four to five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, flip the slices over and air fry for another two to three minutes.
Tips for the best air fryer French toast
Just like with making French toast on the stove, the ingredients you work with for air fryer French toast matter — starting with the best bread for French toast. Brioche and challah are both good options, but you can opt for whatever bread you like best. Whatever you choose, buy a whole unsliced loaf so you can cut your own thick slices — no one wants thin French toast. Additionally, using high-quality vanilla for the egg mixture and having pure maple syrup for pouring can make a big difference in taste.
Additionally, you'll want to plan for how many slices of French toast you want to make. Unfortunately, one downside to the air fryer is that you'll probably only be able to fit about two pieces of French toast in at one time. So if you want to make more than that, be sure to have foil ready to keep the finished slices warm.
Finally, while you're waiting for the French toast to finish in the air fryer, you can use the free time to cut up some fresh fruit to top the French toast with. Or, whip up a fresh simple strawberry compote.