The Quick Tip For Making French Toast On A Busy Morning

French toast is easily one of the best breakfast options out there for those who enjoy something on the sweeter side in the morning — it's rich, saccharine, cinnamony, and is one of the best uses for a drizzle of delicious maple syrup. However, it does require a lot of attention; you have to stand next to the stove the whole time the slices are cooking so you're ready to flip them. If you're making a bigger batch, this can take up quite a lot of your time in the morning.

Well, as it turns out, there's an easy way around the attention-consuming nature of French toast: Use the air fryer. The air fryer will cook each slice of French toast perfectly and evenly — with way less work. The only thing you need to do is prep: Make the egg mixture and dip the bread slices into the mixture for the coating. Once you've done that, you simply pop the slices into an air fryer that has been lined with parchment paper or sprayed with non-stick cooking spray for four to five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, flip the slices over and air fry for another two to three minutes.