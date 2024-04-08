Costco Fans Have A Savory Use For The Chain's New Morning Buns

Costco is used to making waves with its newly-stocked products like the viral Mavens Durian ice cream and the pricey coffee beans that sold for an incredible bargain, and if you've walked down the aisles of your local warehouse recently, you might have spotted the chain's new morning buns. Located in Costco's bakery department, the morning bun rolls have caused quite the stir online with Reddit threads garnering hundreds of upvotes plus reviews on Instagram and YouTube getting thousands of views.

There are conflicting reviews, with some customers saying the layers are dry and others complaining about the orange zest, yet many have become instant fans of the new bakery item. The biggest fans are getting creative and using these sugared buns to build savory breakfast sandwiches. The combo works in the same way as it does when you use day-old glazed donuts as sandwich bread: The sweet and salty flavors complement each other since the pastries have sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest. According to the packaging, the buns are made out of croissant dough, so they'll have a similar consistency to regular croissants, which you might already use for your breakfast sandwiches.