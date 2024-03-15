Costco Is Selling Extremely Pricey Coffee Beans For An Incredible Bargain

Hurry and run, don't walk, to your nearest Costco to nab extremely pricey coffee beans for an incredible bargain. Just a few months back, Costco sold a package of San Francisco Bay Platinum Coffee Collection (Costco product #1761978) for $75.00, ranking it high up there as one of the most expensive foods at Costco and showing just how bad the increased price of coffee has become.

We at Tasting Table, however, were able to snag the coveted package of coffee recently at the Los Feliz (LA) Costco location for just $18.00, a price that is almost unheard of for premium coffee beans! The beans were not expired, with a best-before date of 9/28/24 on the packaging; however, there was no indication of when the beans were roasted.

Still, this is an incredible bargain, as you get three ¾ lb bags of coffee: the Panama Geisha, 100% Kona Coffee, and Rwanda Huye for under 20 bucks. Both the Panama Geisha and 100% Kona Coffee beans can sell for upwards of $50.00 per pound. As per Costco, several local stores currently carry this coffee package, although prices can vary by a couple of dollars. San Francisco Bay Coffee's website shows that the brand has removed this collection from its online shop, with only Mamalahoa Estate 100% Pure Kona available for sale at $57.99 per pound.