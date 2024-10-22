The Australian Costco Food Court Item We're Most Jealous Of

Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda deal reigns supreme over all the company's food court items (and rest assured, that rock-bottom price isn't going to change anytime soon). You can find the trusty combo at the warehouse club's cafeterias across the globe. But as die-hard, card-carrying members probably know, there are menu variations both within the U.S. and abroad — they can be as subtle as sourcing different buns for those glizzies to more obvious modifications like dishes that are nowhere to be found at the food court in your home store. For instance, there's one offering in particular at Australian Costcos that we really wish the company would supply to its constituency of American bargain hunters: The humble yet hearty meat pie.

Advertised on its website as the "Aussie Steak Pie," the puffy golden envelopes stuffed with chunks of beef have prompted pleased customers to take their findings to TikTok and spread the good word. One user practically devours the entire thing during a nearly minute-long video, sharing the pie's apparent weight (300 grams, or almost ¾ pounds) along with the price ($7.99, the equivalent of $5.35 in the U.S. as of mid-October). After several bites, viewers can see what the light puff pastry has been concealing: a dark, silken gravy and thick slabs of steak. There is no sign of vegemite, which is the condiment that sets Australian meat pies apart. However, the TikTok user did top the pastry with a generous squiggle of "tomato paste," Aussies' preferred term for "ketchup."