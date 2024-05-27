The Costco Canada Food Court Item American Shoppers Would Love To See In The States

Walk into a Costco food court here in the United States and there's a select — but popular — variety of menu items available to order. There's the cheese and pepperoni pizzas, the beloved and affordably-priced hot dogs, and the chicken bakes that contain Caesar dressing. But walk into a Costco food court up north in Canada, and you'll find one meal combo that we're quite shocked isn't available here: chicken strips with fries (yummy!).

Most red-blooded Americans are fans of chicken strips and fries (hence all of the fast food chains that focus on chicken like Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's). The same seems to true be for Costco Canada's meal combo, because there are Reddit threads loaded with comments from American fans who long to have it available in the U.S. "Chicken and fries would be such a hit in the States," says one Redditor while another exclaims, "Bring chicken fingers to the U.S.! Let's trade the sandwich or chicken pocket thing." Then there are the Canadians, who are shocked to find out Costco food courts here don't have strips and tease how delicious the fried food actually is: "You guys don't have chicken strips down there? Legit the best thing on the menu."