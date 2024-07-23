What Makes Australian Meat Pie Unique?

Do you come from the land down under? If you do, then your meat pies probably look and taste a bit different from other pies. There are many dishes from many cultures' cookbooks that could be classified as a meat pie, such as pot pie, shepherd's pie, or even quiche. But few of the savory pies from around the world taste quite like an Australian meat pie, whose unique flavor can be attributed to the nation's most notorious food product: Vegemite.

This ominous, dark brown spread certainly has a stigma attached to it, but perhaps that's because if you don't live in Australia, you don't know exactly what Vegemite is and what it tastes like. Vegemite is a thick, savory paste made from a mixture of yeast extract left over from beer production, vegetable extract, and malt extract from barley. It is salty, bitter, and reminiscent of concentrated soy sauce. Because its flavor is so strong, only a small amount is needed in an Australian meat pie — about one tablespoon per four servings. This, along with ground or diced beef, chopped onions, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce, makes the meaty filling. The surroundings are made of flaky pie pastry. These individual meat pies make the perfect hand-held meal — usually eaten for lunch — and are often topped with ketchup.