Here's What You'll Likely Eat For Breakfast In Australia

Should you happen to find yourself on a trip Down Under, you may notice a few dishes on breakfast menus that you may not find at home. For those with shaky travel stomachs, the breakfasts served in Australia may not look too different from what you're used to at home, but you might notice a few exceptions.

Of course, breakfast looks different all around the world, but Australia is known for the yeasty spread of Vegemite (think Marmite but with spices). The dark-colored spread packs a potent taste that comes from a mixture of salted vegetable and barley malt extracts. Not unlike other breakfast menus, avocado toast also graces Australian breakfast tables and can be topped with an assortment of additions, like poached eggs, the notorious Vegemite, and sprinkles of salt and pepper.

Toasted banana bread and hotcakes can also accompany cups of hot coffee — while pastries, meat pies, and baked goods are frequently sold at corner stores and cafes. The classic combination of milk and cereal is found on the tables of those blearily heading out to the office — while more easy-going weekend breakfast spreads can lend to plates higher in protein meant to be savored.