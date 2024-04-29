Here's What You'll Likely Eat For Breakfast In Australia
Should you happen to find yourself on a trip Down Under, you may notice a few dishes on breakfast menus that you may not find at home. For those with shaky travel stomachs, the breakfasts served in Australia may not look too different from what you're used to at home, but you might notice a few exceptions.
Of course, breakfast looks different all around the world, but Australia is known for the yeasty spread of Vegemite (think Marmite but with spices). The dark-colored spread packs a potent taste that comes from a mixture of salted vegetable and barley malt extracts. Not unlike other breakfast menus, avocado toast also graces Australian breakfast tables and can be topped with an assortment of additions, like poached eggs, the notorious Vegemite, and sprinkles of salt and pepper.
Toasted banana bread and hotcakes can also accompany cups of hot coffee — while pastries, meat pies, and baked goods are frequently sold at corner stores and cafes. The classic combination of milk and cereal is found on the tables of those blearily heading out to the office — while more easy-going weekend breakfast spreads can lend to plates higher in protein meant to be savored.
Erase jet lag with coffee and a filling breakfast
While you will certainly be able to find your standard plates of eggs and toast, you'll also come across the appropriately named The Big Fry – something that looks like a dish called A Full English (or Scottish ... or Irish, each with slight variations) in different parts of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. These hearty servings can offer heaping plates of fried eggs, beans, smoked bacon, mushrooms, and grilled tomatoes and can make a satisfying meal after a big night out.
The Australians take their coffee seriously, and a flat white (which is not quite a latte), native to Australia, offers a single espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin crown of foam. A long black, what you may know as an Americano, delivers two shots of ristretto espresso dumped into a mug of hot water — while a short black is a single espresso shot that can get your morning started or ease any sting of jet lag you may be experiencing. Poured with your choice of breakfast items — whether meat pie, Vegemite toast, or a full fry-up — you'll be ready to tackle a full day's worth of sightseeing in no time.