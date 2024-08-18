The Reason Costco's Food Court Hot Dog Buns Are Different Across The Country

Fans of Costco's popular $1.50 hot dog and soda deal breathed a sigh of relief in late May when the company's CFO shared in a quarterly earnings call that the price of the combo would remain as is — untouched since it debuted on food court menus in the mid-'80s. Price hikes on virtually all goods and services have become the norm over the last several years, but this shockingly low tab has survived a pandemic, inflation, and supply-chain snarls. And while the $1.50 cost is consistent at all of the warehouse club's outlets across the country, one thing about the meal is not: the bread hugging those all-beef franks.

Unless you've embarked on a nationwide Costco cafeteria tour, you likely didn't realize that the buns it serves vary based on region. The company hasn't released any information about why there's no uniform roll, but speculation on social media indicates that Costco sources locally, resulting in different products. For instance, in a discussion on the subreddit r/Costco, a California native who was accustomed to the brand's sesame seed-studded bread was dismayed by the dog they ordered in Cleveland that came in an "inferior seedless bun." Fellow customers and employees throughout the U.S. jumped on the thread to compare bun consistency. One Bay Area resident reported that Costco dogs there always arrived on Francisco Gourmet Seeded Hot Dog Rolls, whereas a user in Tennessee said that plain potato buns come out of the kitchen.