The Reason Costco's Food Court Hot Dog Buns Are Different Across The Country
Fans of Costco's popular $1.50 hot dog and soda deal breathed a sigh of relief in late May when the company's CFO shared in a quarterly earnings call that the price of the combo would remain as is — untouched since it debuted on food court menus in the mid-'80s. Price hikes on virtually all goods and services have become the norm over the last several years, but this shockingly low tab has survived a pandemic, inflation, and supply-chain snarls. And while the $1.50 cost is consistent at all of the warehouse club's outlets across the country, one thing about the meal is not: the bread hugging those all-beef franks.
Unless you've embarked on a nationwide Costco cafeteria tour, you likely didn't realize that the buns it serves vary based on region. The company hasn't released any information about why there's no uniform roll, but speculation on social media indicates that Costco sources locally, resulting in different products. For instance, in a discussion on the subreddit r/Costco, a California native who was accustomed to the brand's sesame seed-studded bread was dismayed by the dog they ordered in Cleveland that came in an "inferior seedless bun." Fellow customers and employees throughout the U.S. jumped on the thread to compare bun consistency. One Bay Area resident reported that Costco dogs there always arrived on Francisco Gourmet Seeded Hot Dog Rolls, whereas a user in Tennessee said that plain potato buns come out of the kitchen.
Big bun energy and other food court options
Other social media posts indicate the recent arrival of shorter buns with photos and descriptions of bread that barely wrangles the beef, leaving tips nakedly exposed on both sides. Again, there's no official word frp, Costco about switching to stubbier rolls, but commenters from every region tended to agree that bigger and seeded is ideal. Let's just hope, for those who have access to it, that the sesame seed bun doesn't go the way of the Polish dog, Costco's beloved yet ultimately discontinued food court item. The company cited stronger sales for its all-beef frank and a desire to add healthier offerings as reasons that led to the kielbasa's demise. The latter, of course, is antithetical to most Costco shoppers' motivation to fuel up at the wholesaler to begin with: Spending a gleeful afternoon snacking on calorie-laden yet delicious free samples, then digging into some fast food court fare is what some card-carrying members live for.
Whatever you end up inhaling during your next bulk shopping trip, avoid the cheese pizza. It may seem like a fan favorite — the sizable slices are a mere $1.99 — but these pies tend to be the least inspired (and most grease-laden) quick dish at Costco. Instead, opt for the chicken bake: an evenly cooked envelope of dough stuffed with rotisserie chicken, cheese, shards of bacon, and creamy Caesar dressing. But only order it if you don't have a hankering for one of the best-priced glizzies around.