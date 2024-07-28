The Discontinued Costco Hot Dog You Probably Forgot About

Costco is a one-stop destination for shoppers seeking bulk items at low prices. With its unique Kirkland Signature brand that, surprisingly, isn't just a cheaper knockoff of popular items, Costco consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations. Alongside the amazing deals on a huge variety of must-haves is also a sizable list of discontinued Costco products that, sadly, may never see the light of day again. Costco food court fanatics frequently lament the losses of their favorites, but one savory delight stands out amongst the rest. Consider this a requiem for the long lost Costco Polish hot dog, removed from menus in 2018 to the shock and dismay of countless Costco members. Though gone from Costco food court menus, it must not be forgotten.

Priced at a more-than-reasonable $1.50, the classic combination of a hot dog and soda is and has been one of the best Costco food court items available — even more so when the Polish dog was offered. Compared to its standard all-beef hot dog, Costco's Polish dogs were closer to a kielbasa style sausage, somewhat longer and thinner in shape, and featured a more lively blend of seasonings. The retail giant claimed on its customer service page that it removed the Polish frank "to simplify our menu and make room for healthier options." However, that logic seems suspect when you consider its recent replacement of the fan-favorite light and airy churro in favor of a 750-calorie chocolate chip cookie.