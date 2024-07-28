The Discontinued Costco Hot Dog You Probably Forgot About
Costco is a one-stop destination for shoppers seeking bulk items at low prices. With its unique Kirkland Signature brand that, surprisingly, isn't just a cheaper knockoff of popular items, Costco consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations. Alongside the amazing deals on a huge variety of must-haves is also a sizable list of discontinued Costco products that, sadly, may never see the light of day again. Costco food court fanatics frequently lament the losses of their favorites, but one savory delight stands out amongst the rest. Consider this a requiem for the long lost Costco Polish hot dog, removed from menus in 2018 to the shock and dismay of countless Costco members. Though gone from Costco food court menus, it must not be forgotten.
Priced at a more-than-reasonable $1.50, the classic combination of a hot dog and soda is and has been one of the best Costco food court items available — even more so when the Polish dog was offered. Compared to its standard all-beef hot dog, Costco's Polish dogs were closer to a kielbasa style sausage, somewhat longer and thinner in shape, and featured a more lively blend of seasonings. The retail giant claimed on its customer service page that it removed the Polish frank "to simplify our menu and make room for healthier options." However, that logic seems suspect when you consider its recent replacement of the fan-favorite light and airy churro in favor of a 750-calorie chocolate chip cookie.
Remembering the Costco Polish dog
Burrowed in a fluffy steamed bun and best topped with a generous dressing of mustard, the Costco Polish dog was truly one-of-a-kind. Although the Polish dog was not as popular as the standard all-beef hot dog, fans the world over raised their voices in anger to protest Costco's decision to discontinue it. Although it was, more than likely, a business decision motivated by a desire to increase profits, it still stings to lose the Polish dog, which, for many, added a lovely bit of spice to highlight their Costco errands.
Albeit a beloved chain warehouse store, Costco has made its share of baffling decisions over the years. But one thing that can be said for Costco is its consistency in maintaining prices that are lower than most retailers. Nonetheless, after going more than five years without the Polish dog available on the Costco food court menu, it is still a travesty to behold. Although a similar product is sold in bulk in stores, not having the option to pick up a single-serving of this favorite sausage leaves a void in the hearts and stomachs of all those who dearly loved it.