14 Discontinued Costco Products We May Never Eat Again

Costco giveth and Costco taketh away. Since opening its warehouse doors in 1983, Costco has stocked its shelves and food courts with a wide range of products, many of which have become beloved classics — like its $1.50 hot dog and drink combo. However, the wholesale club has also discontinued its fair share of items, leaving nothing but a distant memory of said products in the minds, hearts, and stomachs of loyal customers.

There are several reasons why the store might not carry a particular product any more. Supplier issues, space constraints, economic considerations, and product performance are just a few reasons why Costco may discontinue an item. In addition, Costco isn't afraid to axe a product that is poorly reviewed by customers. Still, despite these reasons, it's always sad to see a fan-favorite disappear forever. With that in mind, here are some discontinued Costco items that you may never again see on store shelves or in the food court.