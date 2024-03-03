14 Popular Cheese Brands, Ranked

For thousands of years, cheese has found its way into the homes and kitchens of people all over the world. Even though it's unknown exactly how, when, or even why cheese was first crafted (or by whom), cheese is loved by so many people that there are more than a few dozen types of cheese to enjoy. From classic English cheddar to French brie, and Italian romano to Greek feta, your options for indulging in cheese just might be limitless.

But when you're perusing the grocery store shelves and deli section for just the right cheese to go with your dinner or to accompany snacks or dessert, what brand do you reach for? Which brand should you reach for? We decided to rank some popular and mass-produced grocery store cheese brands so you have a better idea of what brand or type of cheese may go best with your recipe. Though we considered a number of qualities — from variety to taste to texture to meltiness and more, we're a big of fan of cheese and really don't think you can go wrong with any of these popular cheese brands.