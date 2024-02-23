12 Popular Chain Grocery Stores For Cheese, Ranked Worst To Best

This ranking is for people who are obsessed with cheese. It's for those whose casual relationship with cheese has transformed into one of passion. It's for those who want to know once and for all where they can find the highest-quality cheese in their area without having to sell their arm, leg, or soul. It's for people who want — nay, need — to know that their cheese originated in the Swiss Alps or the French countryside; that their cheese was lovingly caressed by the experienced hands of a cheesemonger; that every wedge, wheel, loaf, and log has never seen the inside of a processing plant.

Casual cheese lovers, this list is for you, too. Even the shredded cheddar cheese you sprinkle over your tacos can be the difference between a lackluster meal and a spectacular one. I trawled comment sections, Reddit, and company reviews to find the opinions of enthusiastic customers, disgruntled cheese lovers, and even ex-employees. My objective? To learn once and for all which grocery store cheese department reigns supreme. When it comes to the size, diversity, and uniqueness of cheese departments, not all grocery stores are in the same league. For more insight into how we arranged this ranking, check out the methodology at the end of this article.