Whatever Happened To Costco's All-American Chocolate Cake?

Costco is notorious for discontinuing customers' favorite items. It previously axed its cherished kosher hot dog brand, and, again, its beloved hand-dipped ice cream bars. The hit list goes on. Unfortunate to land on that list, too, was the prized All-American Chocolate Cake — and the move didn't go unnoticed. Presently, a whopping 8,500 plus signatures have been amassed on a Change.org petition titled "Ask Costco to bring back the "All-American Chocolate Cake." But if numbers speak, Costco has done a tremendous job of turning a deaf ear.

It was 2020 when Costco did the unthinkable and suspended the All-American Chocolate Cake. Once a 7-pound, fudge-forward staple for birthdays and barbecues, this masterpiece was discontinued never to return. Some suspect that the cake suffered collateral damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when a huge shift toward home baking saw the price of flour increase as people took things literally into their own hands. Social distancing also made big get-togethers far less likely. Consequently, the demand for Costco's baked goods likely dwindled, including that for its massive, party-sized All-American Chocolate Cake.

But others think otherwise. A Redditor who claims to be a part of the pioneering team for this cake dared to say it wasn't a "best-selling" product, which, come to think of it, may have been true compared to more profitable goods. In such cases, Costco would replace popular products with "more popular products," they divulged. Perhaps a more straightforward explanation is that the All-American Chocolate Cake "cost more money to make," as put across by another user on Reddit.