The Real Companies Behind Your Favorite Costco Alcohol

Costco has carved a niche as a one-stop-shop for quality affordable products, thanks largely to its in-house Kirkland Signature brand. Considered a better alternative to popular household names by many consumers, Kirkland Signature accounted for a quarter of Costco's total revenue in 2021. Unsurprisingly, the brand's food and beverage offerings are where it truly shines, particularly its impressively varied alcohol selection. In fact, with numerous in-house and brand name alcohol options, Costco was the world's largest overall retailer of spirits and brews in 2023 – yet it doesn't manufacture a single drop of alcohol sold under the Kirkland Signature banner.

Behind the scenes, Costco partners with various winemakers, distilleries, and other companies to produce and sell its line of alcoholic beverages. Now, Costco isn't the only retailer that employs this type of outsourcing strategy (wait until you see the brands behind Trader Joe's snacks). It also doesn't freely disclose its manufacturing partners for many of Kirkland Signature alcohol products — but the information is out there. With that in mind, we did some digging and managed to uncover some of the brands behind popular Kirkland Signature spirits. Here are the real companies behind Costco alcohol.