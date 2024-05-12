13 Brands Behind Your Favorite Trader Joe's Snacks

Trader Joe's has one of the best snack selections of any grocery store. It's a one-stop cure for munchies, from classics like dark chocolate peanut butter cups to new favorites like Everything and the Elote Greek-style yogurt dip. But what Trader Joe's truly excels at is variety. You can keep your tastebuds busy with its constant rotation of new treats to try. Alongside TJ's private-label version of popular go-to's, you'll find a wide range of sweet and savory snacks. The store has an in-house tasting panel of employees that meticulously judges potential new products to decide which will win its coveted shelf space.

Thanks to a unique business model, TJ's can test new products while decreasing costs. It partners with third-party food manufacturers to produce its in-house private-label products. You'll be surprised to find that more than 80% of the private label items at TJ's were made by other brands. There are household names like PepsiCo and lesser-known companies that make snacks you're probably familiar with. TJ's keeps a tight lid on its business operations, but that hasn't prevented curious customers from uncovering some of the companies behind your favorite snacks.