The Popular Brand Behind Trader Joe's Very Green Juice Smoothies

Thanks to creative packaging and unique product names, we love browsing the aisles at Trader Joe's almost as much as we enjoy munching on their treats. We enjoy it so much that we even ranked 30 of the absolute best snacks you can get from the store. But while we generally know what we're getting out of the items we purchase, one big mystery associated with this grocery chain is where some of these products actually come from like its refreshing smoothie, since it's famously tight-lipped about its sources.

Luckily, we've cracked the code on a few items like Trader Joe's paprika and now it's time to reveal who makes its popular Very Green Juice Smoothies. According to Eater, Naked Juice is the brand behind these fruit and veggie-filled drinks. To figure this out, the outlet requested recall and alert data from the FDA and USDA, which it was able to attain due to the Freedom of Information Act. This gave the website the names of suppliers that have worked with Trader Joe's at some point and Naked was one of the businesses included.

Armed with this information, a quick comparison of the Very Green smoothie to Naked's Green Machine shows a very similar ingredient list.