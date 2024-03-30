What Is The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland-Brand London Dry Gin?

Marrying quality and value, Costo is able to keep its price lower than most other retailers through memberships and offering bulk items. The big box retailer surprises many with its house line of Kirkland spirits which come in different styles, including bourbon and vodka. But with these positives comes a raft of mystery as to who produces these fine spirits. Many may think it's Costco itself, but alas, the company isn't in the production game.

Like many other retailers with a house brand, the company enters into arrangements with manufacturers of foodstuffs, beverages, and other goods to generate a rebranded supply for Costco customers. While people may not be as curious as to who makes Kirkland Daily Facial Towelettes or Ultrashine Dishwasher Pods, alcohol is a different story. Which distillery produces a specific alcohol for Costco is a major topic of discussion online.

The disappointing news for gin drinkers who need to know where Costco's stash of London Dry is coming from is that no one really knows and Costco isn't making it easy to figure out. Theories thrown up on the internet hazard guesses at some of the major players in the field, such as distillers Tanqueray and Gordon's and alcohol conglomerate Diageo.