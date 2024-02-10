This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature French Vodka

In the last few years, Kirkland's Signature spirits have turned heads. The labeling is plain and product sources are often shrouded in mystery, but the sales are surging. By offering well-priced yet tasty wine, spirits, and brews, Costco has become one of the world's largest alcohol purveyors. And a bottle garnering special attention is the French vodka.

Many hypothesized the clear booze was a rebottling of Grey Goose, noting similarities in taste and texture. However, the French distillery publicly denied such claims, explaining the two liquors do not overlap in any production or distribution. Instead, the company revealed Kirkland's distillery operates in the same Cognac region of France, utilizing similarly sourced well water. As a prominent ingredient in the spirit, the resultant vodka takes on a reminiscent palate.

However, past such a commonality, the two spirits emerged from a different source. Instead, Costco's Kirkland Signature French vodka is crafted by Gayant Distillery of Douai, France. Distributor company LeVecke Corporation then delivers the bottles to Costco stores.