This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Scotch

Any Costco fan likely knows that the members-only retailer in-house brand Kirkland offers many popular products made by other companies that you may or may not have heard of. There's long been Costco lore about the manufacturer behind its baby diapers, coffee, and even parchment paper. When it comes to the booze, like Costco's Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky, California-based Scotch exporter Alexander Murray & Company is the company you can thank.

The company behind the bottle is likely a name you haven't heard of, but probably should know if you appreciate a sip of scotch and want to try a brand other than the most-popular Scotch whiskies. The company works with many distillers across Scotland to source whiskey for stores like Costco. We aren't Costco insiders by any means, so there's not an exact answer to which distiller Alexander Murray & Company currently sources the Kirkland Scotch from. However, it's likely worth your money considering the warehouse chain was the retailer that sold the most Scotch whiskey in North America in 2023.