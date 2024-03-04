This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Scotch
Any Costco fan likely knows that the members-only retailer in-house brand Kirkland offers many popular products made by other companies that you may or may not have heard of. There's long been Costco lore about the manufacturer behind its baby diapers, coffee, and even parchment paper. When it comes to the booze, like Costco's Kirkland Signature Blended Scotch Whisky, California-based Scotch exporter Alexander Murray & Company is the company you can thank.
The company behind the bottle is likely a name you haven't heard of, but probably should know if you appreciate a sip of scotch and want to try a brand other than the most-popular Scotch whiskies. The company works with many distillers across Scotland to source whiskey for stores like Costco. We aren't Costco insiders by any means, so there's not an exact answer to which distiller Alexander Murray & Company currently sources the Kirkland Scotch from. However, it's likely worth your money considering the warehouse chain was the retailer that sold the most Scotch whiskey in North America in 2023.
About Alexander Murray & Company and its Scotch
Alexander Murray & Company has been around since 1911. In addition to sourcing Scotch for Costco, it's reported to do the same for other familiar national chains like Trader Joe's — which is also known for an affordable dark liquor — and Walmart. It also has its own varieties of Scotch whiskies like a 16-year-old Glen Moray and Tomintoul that's been aged for 20 years per the company's website. You can find them at retailers like Total Wine & More and other local retailers.
As for the Kirkland's Scotch, you might notice the Alexander Murray & Company's name at the bottom of the label on the 1.75-liter bottles. The Scotch whiskey is 80 proof and matured in American oak casks per its label. Regarding the taste, some reviews say it's a nice sip but works best when used in cocktails, but we think your best bet is to head to the local Costco and pick up a bottle. The Scotch is affordably priced at just under $30 per bottle, but check your closest warehouse for current pricing since it varies by location. And if you're a Costco member who prefers vodka, check out the company behind Kirkland's Signature French Vodka.