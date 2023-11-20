25 Popular Scotch Whiskies, Ranked

To look through the best Scotch whiskies is to journey through tradition, history, and craftsmanship. No matter what type of Scotch whisky you're discussing — be it a sumptuous single malt or a beautiful blend — coming up with a ranking of popular Scotches was no mean feat. There are over 140 distilleries in Scotland, with each making a variety of expressions. However, we narrowed down our choices by looking at sipping whiskies designed to be enjoyed on their own and prioritizing Scotches that are both affordable and easily available. Additionally, we also chose to stick to one whisky per brand and highlight the most popular expression.

With our deep knowledge of tasting all these whiskies, we've been able to rank them according to our taste while also acknowledging the wider popularity of these expressions. It's also important to note that while taste was the most significant factor in our ranking, we've also considered value for money when determining the order. Join us on our adventure as we look at a comprehensive guide to some of the best whiskies ever made.