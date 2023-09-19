Lagavulin 16 Year Scotch: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

There aren't many older or more popular distilleries in Scotland than Lagavulin. Officially opened in 1816, its history goes even further back than that. As early as 1742, the site upon which Lagavulin now stands was used to illegally make whisky. Its remote location made it a particularly great spot to manufacture illicit spirits, but soon those small distilleries would become legitimate, and merge into one large Lagavulin distillery.

The first owner was a man by the name of John Johnstone, but it was J.L. Mackie and latterly his nephew Peter J. Mackie who would oversee the rapid growth of the distillery, placing it on the road to becoming the respected institution it is today.

The reign of Mackie & Co would last from 1867 to 1924, overseeing a huge number of challenges. The distillery was then briefly in the hands of White Horse Distillers, with Distillers Company Limited subsequently running the site from 1927 to 1986, and then United Distillers until 1997. It was under United Distillers that the distillery decided to make Lagavulin 16-year their flagship bottle, and it has remained so ever since. United Distillers was owned by Guinness and in 1997, Guinness merged with Grand Metropolitan to create Diageo, today a huge multinational beverage company, and still the owner of Lagavulin.