Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Canadian Whisky?

If you're lucky enough to live in one of the states where Costco sells liquor, don't miss out on the Kirkland brand. This secretive label produces a full range of spirits at a price point that's often more affordable than their competitors. Not all the expressions are created equal, but if you buy the best ranked Kirkland liquors you won't be disappointed.

A large part of the intrigue — as well as quality discrepancy — is the range of producers responsible for these liquors. Costco doesn't always reveal the distiller behind their Kirkland brands. So if you're keen to sample the brand's Canadian whisky, it can be helpful to know the producer for a better idea of what the bottle holds.

No one knows for certain, but many suggest their Canadian whisky is Crown Royal, or at the very least, produced in the same facility. The two spirits both pack in sweet and smooth notes, with a similar nose. Kirkland's expression offers a bit more spice and notes it has been aged for six years, while Crown Royal doesn't disclose any barreling durations. Investigation of the Kirkland's bottle source reveals older bottles were operated by Wide World Importers, who cooperated with liquor industry giant Sazerac. The company did have a Canadian distillery in their portfolio, although it wasn't Crown Royal. Such leads complicate the whisky's origin story, meaning it's impossible to know the source for certain.