This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Wine
You can get just about anything from Costco, from bulk toilet paper to new car tires — and at a competitive price, too. While the savings on necessities might bring people in, it's the Kirkland brand foods that often keep them coming back. Although, the free samples don't hurt either. Neither does the Kirkland brand wine, which can feature fewer varieties than other stores but makes up for it in quality and price.
As a result of the superstore's long-established relationships with winemakers and importers around the globe, Costco has been able to secure some pretty cut-rate contracts, which means its members are drinking some of the best of the best wine — and at the best possible price. So, if you're curious about where your fabulous bottle of Premier Cru Chablis which you didn't even pay $20 for came from, you're not the only one.
When something seems too good to be true, people are going to do some digging — it's human nature. Costco's Kirkland brand wine is no exception to that, either. A deep dive into the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau registry ties Kirkland wines to a few different wineries: E&J Gallo Winery and Ethica Wines in Florida, Grove Street Winery and Francis Ford Coppola's winery in California, and Misa Imports in Texas.
The best Kirkland brand wines
There are a handful of popular wines to buy at Costco, and some are better than others. From Don Perignon to Moet and Napa Valley cabernets to French Côtes du Rhônes, the Costco wine aisle is home to some spectacular vinos. Some surprises are hiding in there, too — and if you're a regular at Costco, you know how quickly their inventory moves. While you might miss out on a bottle or two, the bright side is that there will always be something else to keep your eyes out for.
For instance, if you happen to spot a 2019 Kirkland Signature Barolo, add it to your cart instantly. The vintage is released yearly, and it's consistently impressive. Despite being among the most popular wines, it's also maintained a steady price of $19.99 — which is a score for this Italian blend, and you have Ethica Wines to thank for it. The same can be said for the Kirkland Signature Saint-Julien Bordeaux, which, at $18.69, is a no-brainer. Misa Imports brings in this blend from a premiere region in France, and the unique blend of merlot and cabernet won't be found at that price anywhere else. Other varieties, such as the $14.99 Kirkland Signature Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, the $6.99 Kirkland Signature Ti Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, and the $6.99 Asolo Prosecco DOCG, received special mentions from our wine experts and should be added to your cart without hesitation.