This Is Who Really Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Wine

You can get just about anything from Costco, from bulk toilet paper to new car tires — and at a competitive price, too. While the savings on necessities might bring people in, it's the Kirkland brand foods that often keep them coming back. Although, the free samples don't hurt either. Neither does the Kirkland brand wine, which can feature fewer varieties than other stores but makes up for it in quality and price.

As a result of the superstore's long-established relationships with winemakers and importers around the globe, Costco has been able to secure some pretty cut-rate contracts, which means its members are drinking some of the best of the best wine — and at the best possible price. So, if you're curious about where your fabulous bottle of Premier Cru Chablis which you didn't even pay $20 for came from, you're not the only one.

When something seems too good to be true, people are going to do some digging — it's human nature. Costco's Kirkland brand wine is no exception to that, either. A deep dive into the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau registry ties Kirkland wines to a few different wineries: E&J Gallo Winery and Ethica Wines in Florida, Grove Street Winery and Francis Ford Coppola's winery in California, and Misa Imports in Texas.