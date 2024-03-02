We Finally Know Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Spiced Rum

For those not familiar, Costco is a major liquor retailer — and a successful one, too. Although the store doesn't sell spirits in every state, much of their Kirkland brand booze has garnered attention. Each expression's sourced distillery is kept secretive, but the bottles are well-priced and delicious, striking a specific niche in the liquor market. Nevertheless, by deep-diving through sourcing and perusing databases, many of the true Kirkland producers have been uncovered.

In the case of Costco's Kirkland spiced rum, exposing the details of manufacturing is easier than other spirits. For older renditions, the label stated sourcing from the Caribbean island of St. Croix, which caused speculation it was made at the Cruzan rum brand facility. However, several years ago, Costco reworked the spiced liquor, and now it's made by Sazerac Co., as stated on the side of the bottle.

This large company operates over 450 brands, including ownership of familiar distilleries like Buffalo Trace. Rum isn't a typical part of their portfolio; the company has its oldest roots in cognac. Nevertheless, this spiced rendition — bottled in Louisville, Kentucky — holds up in mixed drinks. Occasionally found for under $20 a handle, it's a great choice when the cost is a factor.