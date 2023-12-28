Buffalo Trace Bourbon: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

There are few flavors as distinctly American as bourbon. Sipping on the amber-colored spirit conjures up images of Kentucky thoroughbreds grazing in bluegrass as storehouses lined with white oak barrels protecting the aging whiskey. As the world's bourbon capital, Kentucky produces 95% of the global supply. While there are nearly one hundred distilleries to sample around the state, Frankfort-based Buffalo Trace Distillery is one of the most beloved with over two centuries of history and more awards than any other distillery in the world in recent years. What has kept the oldest continuously operating distillery in America in business for so long? Buffalo Trace honors the traditions of its history, adheres to strict quality control in every step of the distilling process, and continues to seek innovation.

Many recognize the distillery's flagship brand, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, from its curved bottle featuring a sepia-toned buffalo staring back from the bar and liquor store shelves. This classic bourbon offering is both sweet and smooth. Bottled at 90 proof, Buffalo Trace Bourbon is an approachable favorite for both sipping and mixing. Industry experts have recognized the flagship bourbon with many awards since it launched in 1999, including taking gold in the 2020 American Whiskey Masters. To keep up with demand, Buffalo Trace Distillery embarked on an expansion that will increase its production by 50%. Fans will soon have more Buffalo Trace Bourbon to enjoy than ever. Before your next pour of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, learn what makes this whiskey so storied.