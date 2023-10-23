We Tried And Ranked Every Bottle In The Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection

Whiskey is a magical elixir, and sometimes its miracles are a mystery even unto the brand itself. So it was the case with the lost(ish) whiskeys of the Prohibition Era when Buffalo Trace — which was still called the George T. Stagg distillery in those days — had government sanction to produce whiskeys for medicinal use. Buffalo Trace, already running its ongoing Experimental Collection, has announced the first of an annual line resurrecting the bygone labels of the 1920s.

At Buffalo Trace's invitation, we took a trip down to Kentucky, where we toured the facility and sampled some of their best bourbons and newest innovations, including the new Prohibition Collection at a luncheon hosted by Buffalo Trace's master distiller Harlen Wheatley, VIP Visitor Lead (and face of the Buffalo Trace experience) Freddie Johnson, Bourbon Archeologist (yep, it's a real job) Nick Laracuente, and Mark Brown, who recently relinquished the role of CEO and president of Sazerac this spring, but remains on as executive chairman.

They walked reviewers through a flight of these resurrected labels, with their production updated to focus on a satisfying drinking experience rather than any supposed medical benefits — although even in their own time, those whiskeys continued to be marketed under distinctly non-medicinal names, with the exception of Spiritus Frumenti, but we're not here to judge. Wait — yes we are. Here are our reviews of the whiskeys rediscovered, revived, and reinvented by modern-day Buffalo Trace.