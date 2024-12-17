The Brand Behind Costco's Premium Cognac

If you're looking for a place to refill your liquor cabinet, Costco's hard to beat with its near-unbeatable combo of quality and value. And now, Costco shoppers have yet another reason to raise a glass. Excited Costco shoppers on Reddit have found a brand-new premium spirit on the shelves: Kirkland Signature VS Cognac, priced at an impressive $47 for a generous 1.75-liter bottle.

As with every Kirkland Signature-branded liquor, Costco has partnered with a distillery to re-bottle their product. Per the back label, the liquor is distilled by Peyrat Cognac. Founded in 1920 by Henri Peyrat, this fourth-generation family business has earned high praise from spirits enthusiasts for their exceptional cognacs. Their traditional VS handle typically sells for about $34 (pre-tax) for a standard 750-milliliter bottle, making Costco's larger (and cheaper) offering an absolute steal.

The new Kirkland cognac is already winning over early tasters with its flavor, with most praising its smoothness. It's going to be an awesome bottling to buy if you're planning to mix up a classic Sidecar for yourself this weekend. And by the look of it, if you like to sip your cognac neat, it's not a bad dram for the job, too!

