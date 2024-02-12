Cognac Vs Brandy: What's The Difference?

The drink of choice for rail tycoons and hip-hop artists alike, brandy has been around for 700 years and is still going strong. But wait a second, we thought Nas and Jay-Z liked Cognac — not brandy. Turns out they aren't actually all that different. Speaking generally, Cognac is a type of brandy in much the same way that bourbon is a type of whiskey. Brandy is the genre of liquor, Cognac is a specific type of alcohol within that genre. Of course, the differences go deeper than that.

Brandy is a famously broad category of alcohol, so much so that there are several subgenres of brandy that are treated as their own category separate from the others. Pisco is a good example of this, as is grappa. Pisco is a fruity South American spirit popular in Peru and Chile, while grappa is an intense digestif popular in Italy. Neither of these spirits are normally referred to as brandy and will often be treated as separate categories of alcohol legally despite technically both being brandy. And these aren't the only two treated this way.

Cognac, on the other hand, is firmly recognized as a type of brandy. You would be hard-pressed to find someone in the Cognac industry who is unaware that they make brandy; there's no confusion here. Understanding what makes Cognac unique from brandy would almost be easier if they were further apart, but Cognac's unique character does shine through in the end.