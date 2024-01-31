What It Means When Your Brandy Bottle Says 'Immature'

Brandy is something of an enigma in the world of alcohol. At times it brings to mind stuffy Victorian judges sipping on the sauce by the fireplace. But it's also the drink of choice for rap and hip-hop culture in the form of Hennessy, with hundreds of songs referencing the drink. With such an amorphous personality, you may be confused as to what makes a brandy a brandy.

Brandy is distilled wine; the name comes from the Dutch word "brandewijn," which translates to "burnt wine," though it can also be made from fruits other than grapes. After the wine is distilled, it's aged in oak barrels for several years. At this point, the distillery is legally allowed to label their product as brandy.

You may have come across a bottle labeled as immature brandy. The difference between brandy and immature brandy has to do with the time spent aging in the oak barrels. If the drink has spent less than two years aging in an oak barrel, it is required to label itself as immature brandy. That can mean the brandy never touched oak or it could mean it spent 103 weeks aging in a barrel before being pulled out and bottled. Distilleries will tell you how long it aged for, as they are required to give an age statement on the bottle if it's immature.