9 Types Of Cognac, Explained

Whether you are new to cognac or someone who already loves sipping the drink super casually, the types of cognac can be a bit confusing. What is the difference between an XO and XXO? What does that even mean? We're here to help you demystify the classifications of the drink. Although some of the classifications have similar names, they couldn't be more different.

There are four official types of cognac, but there are also a lot of unofficial types of cognac. The official classifications are VS, VSOP, XO, and XXO. However, you'll find a lot of other unofficial classifications like Cuvée, Réserve, and more on this list.

The types of cognac are designated by age, but they use a naming system versus number, which is common in other types of spirit. The classifications are based on the age of the eau-de-vie, which is the result of the distilling process; it is what is left after the first distillation. It is a brandy that is unaged and made from fruit. After learning that, if you might be wondering about the difference between cognac vs brandy, we can help you with that too.

One of the reasons why we love cognac is because, just like you, it ages gracefully and earns value as it ages. If you're wondering how to tell the age of your cognac, We'll share everything you need to know about the drink. Read on to find the best cognac for you.