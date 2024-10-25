The Reason Costco Always Has A Line Outside The Door Before Opening
A line outside a restaurant or a store usually means one of two things: whatever product the place is selling is hard to get and worth the wait, or we're in another pandemic. But the reason you might see a line outside Costco first thing has nothing to do with exclusive products or pandemics and everything to do with the heart and soul of the restaurant industry.
One keen observer who noticed the early-morning line at their local Costco posted to the Costco Reddit thread to get some answers. Almost instantaneously, restaurant industry folks began posting about their reliance on Costco's wholesale prices and seemingly limitless stock. According to one Redditor, "A lot of local businesses actually run off of Costco supplies. Food trucks, small restaruants [sic], etc. They get there as early as possible to make sure their stuff is in stock."
Shopping at the wrong time is one of the biggest mistakes you can make at Costco. Small-business owners who arrive late risk showing up and finding an entire wall of paper napkins out of stock.
The quiet before the Costco madness
Another reason people get to Costco the second doors open is to beat the rush of shoppers looking for good deals on in-home saunas and Japanese Wagyu boneless ribeye. Costco workers typically restock items overnight, sometime between 1 and 4 a.m., while the store is completely devoid of foot traffic. This means the first moments after opening are most likely the most organized and least likely to result in the dreaded Costco treasure hunt, not to mention the most peaceful — and if you run a hectic restaurant, this serenity is worth lining up 45 minutes early for.
Some Reddit users say that certain Costcos open their doors 10 to 15 minutes ahead of schedule for early birds trying to dodge the chain's notoriously long lines. However, if you're trying to avoid the morning rush of small-business owners trying to avoid the crush of Costco members and friends, it might be better to show up a little after opening. That way you can buy your inflatable boat, diamond necklace, or air fryer without needing to throw elbows at a scrappy food-cart owner.