The Reason Costco Always Has A Line Outside The Door Before Opening

A line outside a restaurant or a store usually means one of two things: whatever product the place is selling is hard to get and worth the wait, or we're in another pandemic. But the reason you might see a line outside Costco first thing has nothing to do with exclusive products or pandemics and everything to do with the heart and soul of the restaurant industry.

One keen observer who noticed the early-morning line at their local Costco posted to the Costco Reddit thread to get some answers. Almost instantaneously, restaurant industry folks began posting about their reliance on Costco's wholesale prices and seemingly limitless stock. According to one Redditor, "A lot of local businesses actually run off of Costco supplies. Food trucks, small restaruants [sic], etc. They get there as early as possible to make sure their stuff is in stock."

Shopping at the wrong time is one of the biggest mistakes you can make at Costco. Small-business owners who arrive late risk showing up and finding an entire wall of paper napkins out of stock.