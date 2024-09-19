Costco Members Can Bring Guests Along, But There's A Catch
It's understandable if you've held off from getting a Costco membership, especially since Costco is increasing its membership fees for the first time since 2017. Plus, even if you don't have a Costco membership, you can still get into the warehouse as a guest of a card-holding member. Note, however, that there's a catch when you do this — you won't be able to make most purchases at Costco without a membership.
According to Costco rules, members may bring their children along and up to two adult guests. Costco does not specify how many children a member can bring, so we assume members can bring as many of their children as they'd like. It doesn't make sense if some children get to go, and others have to stay at home; parents shouldn't have to play favorites.
All children, however, must be fully supervised and attended to. This means they can't be eating alone at the food court while the members shop. Not only are members fully responsible for their children, they are fully responsible for their guests as well. And while guests can peruse the aisles freely, only members can pay for most things. It makes sense for Costco to have these rules in effect. Otherwise, members can bring unlimited guest to take advantage of the sales at the warehouse and enjoy every Costco food court item without ever paying for memberships.
Only members can make most purchases, but there are exceptions and workarounds for guest
Although only members can make purchases at Costco, there is at least one exception to this rule. Adults who are non-members can buy liquor at Costco in 14 states, including California, Texas, and New York. They will only, however, be able to enter a Costco with a card-holding member, or if they have a Costco Shop Card.
Also, while only members can buy most items at the retail giant's warehouses, there are plenty of Costco shopping hacks. Non-member guests can give the members a shopping list, have the members purchase the items, and then pay the members back later. There's no rule against this.
Additionally, Costco members can purchase food court items to share with their guests. There's no rule that states guests of members can't eat the food the members have purchased. Best of all, guests can freely enjoy the samples at the all new sample kiosks spotted at Costco.