Costco Members Can Bring Guests Along, But There's A Catch

It's understandable if you've held off from getting a Costco membership, especially since Costco is increasing its membership fees for the first time since 2017. Plus, even if you don't have a Costco membership, you can still get into the warehouse as a guest of a card-holding member. Note, however, that there's a catch when you do this — you won't be able to make most purchases at Costco without a membership.

According to Costco rules, members may bring their children along and up to two adult guests. Costco does not specify how many children a member can bring, so we assume members can bring as many of their children as they'd like. It doesn't make sense if some children get to go, and others have to stay at home; parents shouldn't have to play favorites.

All children, however, must be fully supervised and attended to. This means they can't be eating alone at the food court while the members shop. Not only are members fully responsible for their children, they are fully responsible for their guests as well. And while guests can peruse the aisles freely, only members can pay for most things. It makes sense for Costco to have these rules in effect. Otherwise, members can bring unlimited guest to take advantage of the sales at the warehouse and enjoy every Costco food court item without ever paying for memberships.